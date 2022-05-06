Smith on final four fixtures, Cantwell and West Ham
- Published
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich host West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Kenny McLean (fractured toe) and Josh Sargent (aggravated ankle) are not expected to play again this season.
Smith has highlighted the importance of the final four fixtures: “The approach is still to try to win games. We don’t want to finish bottom and it’s still possible to finish above Watford. We want some momentum going into next season.
On the hopes for 2022-23: “We have to try to get promoted again. There will be some additions in the summer, but not wholesale changes.”
He is intending to keep main striker Teemu Pukki: "I envisage Teemu kicking off the season with Norwich City."
The future of Todd Cantwell, on loan at Bournemouth, remains unclear: “We haven’t heard from Bournemouth yet. It’s their choice if they want to take up the option with Todd or not - and if not, he comes back to Norwich.”
On opponents West Ham, who lost in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday: “I would have liked to see them make the final as David Moyes is a good friend of mine. It's always a challenge - all their players are athletes."