Sutton's prediction: 1-2

It's hard to judge Southampton off the back of their last game, because it was at Etihad Stadium and everyone loses there.

But Saints will need to be much better than they were last last time out at St Mary's, when they were beaten by Everton.

I don't think the pressure on Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has gone away, and he needs a good result here.

I'm very tempted to go with a draw, but things are going West Ham's way at the moment - certainly more than they are going Southampton's.

I really like Gianluca Scamacca up front, and the Hammers seem to be finding a way to win games.

Broudie's prediction: 0-2

