Derby County boss Paul Warne admits he was "starstruck" by Jurgen Klopp and distracted by the Liverpool manager's smile as he shared advice after the Reds ended the Rams' Carabao Cup run.

League One Derby held the Premier League giants to a goalless draw before going out 3-2 on penalties at Anfield.

After the shootout, Klopp and Warne met on the pitch to speak.

"He's gone straight to the top of my favourite Premier League managers," Warne told BBC Radio Derby. "I'm a little bit starstruck. Why wouldn't you be? It's Jurgen Klopp.

"Firstly, what a guy. I couldn't stop looking at his teeth - they are amazing. Also, he is massive. I was thinking, 'I hope my wife and daughter aren't watching this because they will say look at little dad'.

"He was really nice and was asking me about how it is managing Derby and the difference with my previous club. He was saying about Germany when he left for Dortmund and how it was different for many different reasons.

"He also said come in for a drink after. In the Premier League the European managers don't really do that, but he read about Pep [Guardiola] not inviting us and he kindly said come in."