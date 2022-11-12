St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "﻿First half I thought we played really well, played a lot of good stuff. We tried to have a go, so I was quite pleased up until our free-kick. We go short, play a poor pass, concede a free-kick and a deflected goal is scored.

"﻿First half we played really well and scored a great goal. Second half was a bit scrappy, the pitch was cutting up a bit which made it trickier for the players but in the end I thought both teams tried to have a go and win the game. A draw in the end is a fair result."