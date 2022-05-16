Liverpool have done something "a little bit extraordinary" to keep their quadruple hopes alive heading into the final two weeks of their season, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin.

"I just think it's the standards that the manager sets," Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Saturday's win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

"Having been lucky enough to have spoken to Jurgen Klopp, I know where they get it from. I know where they get their composure from, their patience when they're playing, their will to win.

"They have to succeed - that's the mentality they have at the football club at the moment. You don't win all these trophies unless you've got that.

"You mention that 'mentality monsters' tag all the time, but you've got to do something a little bit extraordinary to win so many games and do so well."

