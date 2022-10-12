S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

The news Julen Lopetegui has turned down the opportunity to manage Wolves means Steve Davis and James Collins will remain in charge for Saturday's crucial Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

The pair have been working on the training ground this week, so it won't mean any disruption to the build-up.

Lopetegui told Wolves chairman Jeff Shi he felt he could not move to England because his father is ill.