AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Chelsea were always planning to offer right-back Reece James and midfielder Mason Mount new long-term deals with the club, even before it was sold to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly in May. (CBS Sports), external

The Blues have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff because the 43-year-old wants time to consider his options. (Sun), external

