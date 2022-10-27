Frank Lampard says Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still in with a chance of making England’s World Cup squad.

After his recent return from injury the 25-year-old scored and impressed against Crystal Palace last week and Lampard says keeping the striker fit will be key to his Qatar hopes.

"It's absolutely realistic," the Everton boss said.

"Without a doubt. He's shown he can be there before at major tournaments, scoring goals for his country.

"One of the benefits he has is that Gareth will know exactly what he can do, and now Gareth has seen him at a level last week which is towards the level he can attain.

"Now it's a nice little challenge for Dom to show he can continue that form and then the question is Gareth's as to whether he wants to take him or not.

"If we can keep him fit he's a huge player for us, a huge reference at the top end of the pitch.

"With his attributes and what he can do, it allows you to work in different ways. It's a big, big challenge for us now to give him the right environment to stay fit and show what he can do."