Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

If you judge this season against recent ones, it's disappointing. However, I venture it wasn’t all bad.

Most teams, outside the top two, have struggled with consistency. It was only recently when as a Leicester fan we would have taken top 10 and a European semi-final with glee.

We have had 25+ injuries, nine in defence. New signings have struggled to settle into an ever-changing line-up as a result. All in all, I think Brendan Rodgers has done a reasonable job.

Sure, he’s got things wrong - bad substitutions, tactical errors etc - but the players have, at times, failed to deliver. Combine this with other teams getting stronger (West Ham, Brighton, Wolves, Arsenal, Tottenham) and the battle for fourth to seventh has been much more intense.

Some fans have called for Brendan’s head. Really? He’s building a project that includes bringing through youth and, with the likes of Luke Thomas and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (my player of the season), that process is well under way. Change the manager now? No. Let’s give him next season, when we can concentrate on the league.

Brendan has brought us two top-five finishes, an FA Cup and a Community Shield. Change now and we rip up the progress we have made. If we are bottom five come the New Year, then look at it. But as they say: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it." I would say we are not yet broken.

Changes are needed. Players like Ayoze Perez need to go and, with Youri Tielemans likely to leave, maybe we could move for James Ward-Prowse? Imagine him playing alongside James Maddison. Let’s also get a set-piece coach to sort out our defending. Zonal marking was a joke, but things didn’t totally improve when we scrapped this. It has to be the number one priority for next season.

There have been some bright lights. A semi-final against Roma, Patson Daka’s four-goal blitz in Moscow, the comeback at PSV, the 4-2 win over Manchester United… All of these could have been games of the season but, having capitulated against Liverpool in the cup a week prior, to beat them 1-0 was a backs-to-the-wall, defend-at-all-costs performance of the season.

So as the Joker said: "Why so serious? Let’s put a smile on that face."

Not the best of seasons but far from being the worst. It’s a 7/10 for me due to the European run and a top-half finish after all the injuries we’ve had to endure.

Bring on next season.