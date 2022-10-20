T﻿ransfer news: Wolves to pay £1m release fee to appoint manager Beale

The release clause Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to pay to appoint QPR manager Michael Beale as their new boss is believed to be about £1m. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Wolves winger Adama Traore says he hopes to one day return to play in his native Spain. (AS - in Spanish)

Ruben Neves' agent has offered the Wolves midfielder to Barcelona, who are evaluating the 25-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish

