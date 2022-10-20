S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves have confirmed Steve Davis will remain in charge until 2023.

The move comes after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down the opportunity to replace Bruno Lage as manager.

Davis has been in charge for three games since Lage’s dismissal earlier this month.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves,” said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.