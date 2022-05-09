We asked where Saturday's win over Manchester United ranked for Brighton fans.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony: As a supporter for over 40 years, I would have to say this is the best we've ever been. The most complete and competitive squad in our history, playing an attractive style of football under a manager that has the potential to take us to the next level and an owner that loves the club. It's a great time to be a Seagull!

Chris: Saturday's big victory over Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely right up there with our best performances ever when you look at the context of it being Premier League etc. I remember many other great performances in the Championship and lower leagues that were also brilliant considering the level we were playing at the time.

Martin: This was by far the best Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion performance I’ve seen at the Amex. For me, the only thing that comes close during the Amex era is the dismantling of Norwich City 5-0 during our promotion season. All stands chanting “4-0 the Albion” in unison was the loudest I’ve ever heard the place in years. What a performance.

Henry: The win over Manchester United is definitely a standout moment. Only our fourth win at home all season. We made them look like a pub team. Who needs Ronaldo when we have Trossard? Amazing team performance.

