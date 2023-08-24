On injuries: Carney Chukwuemeka will be out for six weeks but Pochettino said the injury is "not as big" as first feared.

Mykhailo Mudryk will miss the match with an injury picked up in training and could be "a week" before he's back with the team.

New signings Moises Caicedo is fit to start but Romeo Lavia will be out for a few weeks.

On transfers: "The window is still open and the club are working. We will inform when something happens."

Romelu Lukaku is not involved in the first team squad and looking to leave the club: "The situation hasn't changed. In football all can happen, we will see in the future but for now nothing has changed. The situation was clear when we arrived, a wish between the club and player to find a solution. At the moment, we are relaxed."

On the search for a striker: "It is unlucky because we need help now in this area, but it is going to be when all the players are fit. We are looking for the right profile. That is the most important thing, and we are trying."

More on signings: "We need at least one keeper. We have talented young keepers but they need time. Then we were talking about one offensive player with the right profile to help us."