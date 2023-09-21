Livingston v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Livingston have lost their last four league meetings with Celtic, more than their previous 11 beforehand (W2 D6 L3).

Having failed to win five successive league visits to Livingston from 2018 to 2021, Celtic have since won both of their last two by an aggregate 6-1 score.

Since a 0-0 draw on the opening day to Aberdeen, Livingston have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership, conceding eight goals in four matches. In fact, they have only kept two clean sheets in their last 21 top-flight games, conceding 38 goals during this period.