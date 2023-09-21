Livingston v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Livingston v Celtic statsSNS

  • Livingston have lost their last four league meetings with Celtic, more than their previous 11 beforehand (W2 D6 L3).

  • Having failed to win five successive league visits to Livingston from 2018 to 2021, Celtic have since won both of their last two by an aggregate 6-1 score.

  • Since a 0-0 draw on the opening day to Aberdeen, Livingston have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership, conceding eight goals in four matches. In fact, they have only kept two clean sheets in their last 21 top-flight games, conceding 38 goals during this period.

  • Celtic have completed more passes (2,748), completed more passes in the opposition half (1,427), and averaged more possession per game (68.4%) than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season. In contrast, Livingston have completed the fewest passes in the league with 861.

