Luton Town received their first ever set of Premier League fixtures on Thursday morning and now know they will be heading to the south coast to take on a "good test" in Brighton on the opening weekend.

The Hatters secured their promotion to the top tier with a penalty shoot-out win over Coventry at Wembley and fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of their fixtures for 2023-24.

Reacting to the news on BBC Three Counties radio, Chairman of Luton Supporters Trust Tony Murray said: "It's great, it's brilliant and it's a good test for us as well to see how we get on because they're a fairly good side Brighton. So, looking forward to it and I hope the town can cope with the influx of people that are going to be down their for the game."

John Pyper from the Luton 'Bobbers' Travel Club felt "it couldn't be better", while Luton fan Mike Fanning added: "We do like to be beside the seaside, Blackpool last season and Brighton this season.

"It's a great start isn't it? Tough games - they're all tough - but you look down the list and it's just a hell of a fixture list.

"We're just drooling here looking at all this – Brighton away, Burnley at home, Chelsea away on August bank holiday weekend, I mean the list is endless. Manchester United away [in November], it is the Theatre of Dreams and we're living the dream right now, it's fantastic stuff.

"Everywhere you look it's just fantastic games."

