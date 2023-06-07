Bournemouth have announced their retained list for the 2023-24 season with four senior professionals leaving the club.

There are no surprises with long-serving midfielder Jefferson Lerma already having agreed to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace after his contract expires and Jack Stacey leaving for Championship side Norwich.

Homegrown talent Jordan Zemura is moving to Udinese, Jack Stacey has agreed to join Norwich, while Junior Stanislas is also leaving after nine years.

With their departures, and those of six from the development squad, the Cherries have 37 professional players on their books before any summer transfer incomings.