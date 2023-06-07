Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca remains a major contender to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic - but Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna could also come into the equation. (Daily Record)

Ian Maxwell is not worried Scotland boss Steve Clarke could be tempted back into club football after being linked with the vacant Celtic post. (The Scotsman)

Bodo Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen, one of the favourites to succeed Postecoglou at Celtic, has dismissed speculation linking him with the Ajax job. (Football Scotland)

Celtic legend Pat Bonner believes the strength of the squad and their healthy finances mean the club are in a powerful position as they seek a new manager. (Daily Record)

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan says Celtic would be "mad" to approach Jesse Marsch as their new manager. (Football Scotland)

Coach John Kennedy has told Celtic's hierarchy he wants to join Postecoglou at Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Celtic have lost an "exceptional manager" in Postecoglou. (Glasgow Times)

Brighton are among a host of clubs in England and Germany considering a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Daily Record)

New Tottenham boss Postecoglou is set to spark a £20m Europe-wide scramble to sign Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Scottish Sun)

