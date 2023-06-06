David Moyes feels the Europa Conference League "has been so good" for West Ham and has challenged his players to "go and win it now".

The Hammers boss was under pressure mid-way through the season as their league form faltered landing them in a relegation battle and with few predicting they could end the season with a European trophy.

Speaking in his pre-match news conference, Moyes said: "What does it mean to West Ham to be in a European final? I think if we said this at the start of the season, people wouldn't have believed it.

"We came close last year, we really did and this year we've gone a step further. It's a big achievement to get to a European final, the team's been in the Europa League and Conference League and it's not easy going through the season playing in the Premier League and also having to be competitive in this competition and we have been.

"I think it's a great achievement for all the players to be sitting here today and the next part is to see if we can go and win it now."

Despite the domestic struggles, West Ham were able to lift their level on the European stage winning as many games in the competition as they had in the league.

"The level of the Premier League is huge. I think the level of Italian football is very good at the moment too. But the Premier League is a level which is so, so difficult. To play this competition and then the Premier League games have been hard," added the Scotsman.

"But, this competition has been so good for us, it's kept our head above water, we've felt good about it. We may not have always won the next league game but the squad, the players, everyone who has played in this competition has really enjoyed it. I think the results and performances speak for themselves."