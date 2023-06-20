MacLean sets style & League Cup targets

Steven MacLean wants St Johnstone to play “high-energy” attacking football and has challenged the squad to get his first full season in charge off to a flier with a perfect League Cup group-stage campaign.

The Perth side have friendlies against Dunfermline and East Fife next month before kicking off their League Cup campaign in a group featuring Ayr United, Alloa, Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion.

MacLean, whose side report for the start of pre-season training on Thursday, told the club website: "I will be using the friendlies to make sure we are ready for the League Cup.

“Some people might see the League Cup still as pre-season friendlies with the timing of it. I can assure you I want to not only do well, but finish top of that group, simple as that. We want four wins and good performances.

"Going into this season I want to make sure we play high-energy football. I want my side to always play on the front foot and to play to win, no matter what.

“I think you will see we need to be adaptable as well, so we might adopt different systems to achieve my goals.”