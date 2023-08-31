Line-ups from Pittodrie

Following Sunday's dramatic 2-2 draw at St Mirren, it's four changes for Aberdeen.

Richard Jensen, James McGarry and Jamie McGrath are handed their first starts for the club, with Shayden Morris also coming in.

Angus MacDonald, Jack MacKenzie, Dante Polvara and Jonny Hayes all drop to the bench,

New striker Pape Habib Gueye can't feature since he signed after the first leg.

Aberdeen XI: Roos, Devlin, Rubezic, Jensen, Morris, McGrath, Shinnie, Clarkson, McGarry, Miovski, Duk.

Substitutes: Doohan, MacKenzie, Barron, Hayes, Williams, Sokler, Polvara, Duncan, MacDonald, Milne, Dadia, Bavidge.

BK Hacken XI: Abrahamsson, Sandberg, Uchenna, Hovland, Fridriksson, Rygaard, Sa Gustafson, Amane, Sadiq, Hrstic, Layouni.

Substitutes: Brattberg, Banozic, Laursen, Ishaq, Kamara, Dahbo, Totland, Sana, Sonko, Dembe, Jansson.

For Hacken, it's just one switch from the side that started last week's first leg.

The suspended Johan Hammar is the man making way, with Tebo Uchenna coming in to replace the defender.

Winger Ibrahim Sadiq, who scored a penalty last Thursday, is poised to join Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, but he starts tonight in a potential farewell appearance.

