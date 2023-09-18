Manchester City v Crvena Zvezda: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have never previously faced Crvena Zvezda in European competition. This is the first time they will face any side from Serbia.

Crvena Zvezda have won just one of their 11 away games against English sides in all competitions (D4 L6), beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1973-74 European Cup.

Holders Manchester City remained unbeaten in the 2022-23 Champions League campaign (W8 D5). Only once in the last 28 seasons have the competition holders lost their opening group stage match, with Liverpool going down 2-0 at Napoli in 2019-20.

Crvena Zvezda haven’t scored in any of their last four games in this competition (in 2019-20) – their longest ever run without a goal in the European Cup/Champions League.