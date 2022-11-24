Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford, where he left in 2017. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Manchester United want Bayer Leverkusen and France attacker Moussa Diaby, 23, to take Anthony Martial's place in the squad. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Manchester United are discussing whether to replace Cristiano Ronaldo permanently in January or hold off until the summer and bring in a short-term loan signing, like they did with Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo in 2020. (Mail), external

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for Manchester United. The British billionaire previously said he would be interested in buying the club, but then said in October the Glazer family had told him they did not want to sell. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Former Manchester United winger David Beckham is open to holding talks with potential bidders for the club. (Financial Times - subscription required), external

