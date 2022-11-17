R﻿angers forward Ianis Hagi insists he hasn't "stagnated" during his lengthy lay-off. Far from it, in fact. He has been busy brushing up on his football knowledge and learning a new language.

T﻿he son of Romania great, Gheorghe Hagi, said his period on the sidelines with an ACL injury has "opened different doors" for him and his "development as a person".

“Even though I’m young, I’ve always been keen on coaching," Hagi told Rangers TV. "I’ve grown up beside my father and with him being a coach, I always looked differently at games.

“Having more free time, I’ve been looking at different books to try to understand the perspective of a coach and look at games from different angles to understand the team game and the decisions the coach has to make.

“I’ve also been trying to learn another language, so I’m better with my Spanish. I’ve just been trying to develop myself as a person. I knew I had a lot of time away from the pitch and I knew I had to grow as a person and not stagnate.”

T﻿he 24-year-old, who has been out of action since January, thanked his family for helping him battle back from the serious injury.

“In the first two months when I was on crutches, I couldn’t do much," he said. "I had my mother doing things that she probably hadn’t done for me since I was four years old. It was so hard.

“I’m a 24-year-old guy who has been living on my own since I was 17 and I am used to doing everything for myself, but now I had to ask for people to help me with everything.

"To have loved ones doing that for you is a special thing I will never take for granted.”