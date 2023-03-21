'Single points need to turn into three soon'

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

News broke on Monday that United are to request SPFL & SFA talks on VAR... and rightly so given Curtis Main's theatrics to win a penalty on Saturday.

A mate of mine remarked that "folk have paid their mortgage off quicker than how he went down".

Saturday was just another questionable VAR call we've been on the end of, and when you are fighting for your life at the bottom of the table, three points would have been much more valuable than the solitary one.

VAR is supposed to be there to get these decisions correct, how people can see different angles of it, at different speeds, and still say it's a penalty is beyond me. And we all know it wasn't the only game where VAR, in my eyes, got things wrong. Very wrong.

For us, the point is a positive, it's two draws on the spin now and just two points away from Ross County.

We need wins, VAR aside on Saturday, we should have won it ourselves at the end but these single points being gained need to turn into three soon.