Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick was giving nothing away on Manchester United's search for a new manager or what his own future may be, as he prepares for his first experience of a Manchester derby on Sunday.

The German says he hasn't thought about his chances of being permanent boss, or spoken to the club about if he will be involved in the process of recruiting the next man.

Instead his full focus is on the upcoming games, starting on Sunday against the champions.

He did, though, speak about where he thinks Manchester City and Liverpool have got things right in recent seasons, and what United can learn from their rivals.

"It is pretty easy in football," he said. "You need the best possible people, have a clear idea and stick to it."

"City and Liverpool have continuity and consistency on head coach for the past five or six years, and for me, Jurgen and Pep are the best two coaches on the planet.

"They have very clear identity about how they want to play. This is the secret behind their success." Rangnick said.

"This is what all the top clubs have in common and is something that needs to be developed at Manchester United."

Hear commentary of City v United on Sunday 16:30 GMT, BBC Radio Manchester