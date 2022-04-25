This week's live football commentaries

It's another huge week in Europe for English clubs on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, as Manchester City and Liverpool play the first legs of their Champions League semi-finals, and West Ham bid to reach the final of the Europa League.

There are also Premier League commentaries, involving the relegation fight and race to finish in the top four.

Monday, 25 April

  • Crystal Palace v Leeds United (20:00)

Tuesday, 26 April

  • Manchester City v Real Madrid (20:00)

Wednesday, 27 April

  • Liverpool v Villarreal (20:00)

Thursday, 28 April

  • West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)

  • Manchester United v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra)

Saturday, 30 April

  • Watford v Burnley (15:00)

Sunday, 1 May

  • Everton v Chelsea (14:00)

  • West Ham United v Arsenal (16:30)

*All times BST