This week's live football commentaries
- Published
It's another huge week in Europe for English clubs on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, as Manchester City and Liverpool play the first legs of their Champions League semi-finals, and West Ham bid to reach the final of the Europa League.
There are also Premier League commentaries, involving the relegation fight and race to finish in the top four.
Monday, 25 April
Crystal Palace v Leeds United (20:00)
Tuesday, 26 April
Manchester City v Real Madrid (20:00)
Wednesday, 27 April
Liverpool v Villarreal (20:00)
Thursday, 28 April
West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)
Manchester United v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra)
Saturday, 30 April
Watford v Burnley (15:00)
Sunday, 1 May
Everton v Chelsea (14:00)
West Ham United v Arsenal (16:30)
*All times BST