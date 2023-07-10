Manchester United are preparing to submit a new bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund, having already reached an agreement in principle with the Denmark striker, 20, over a contract until 2028. (Nicolo Schira, external)

United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, has changed agents amid interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from his former club Manchester United. (Football Transfers, external)

Manchester United and Newcastle are both exploring a potential deal for France defender Axel Disasi, 25, but neither side has made a bid to Monaco yet. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

The Serie A side are also interested in Bayern Munich's Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, who was on loan at Manchester United last season. (Calciomercato - in Italian, external)

Manchester United will listen to loan offers for Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 20, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland. (Football Insider, external)

