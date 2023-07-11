Rodgers' messages helped keep me 'on track' at Celtic - Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Brendan Rodgers was in regular contact with him during his time at Celtic and has “no doubt” his successor will succeed second time around in Glasgow.

Tottenham head coach Postecoglou is settling into his new role after leaving the Scottish champions following a two-year tenure which yielded five trophies from six.

The Australian has backed Rodgers to keep the success coming and says the Northern Irishman is determined to make an impact in the Champions League, where Celtic enter at the group stage.

"He's absolutely the right man,” Postecoglou said. “He's a fantastic manager and he loves that football club.

"He was constantly messaging me while I was Celtic manager to make sure that I stayed on track and we had success.

"I've exchanged messages with him and he was very, very supportive when I got the (Celtic) role.

"Even when I got this role, he sent me a nice message and I've reciprocated and stayed in contact with him and all the staff there.

"I've no doubt they'll have great success. Hopefully, they can make an impact in the Champions League, I know that's what his ambition is.

"That group of players and staff certainly have the capability to do that. Hopefully that happens."

Postecoglou described Celtic as a "bucket list" club for managers and admitted some soul-searching took place before he decided to move from Glasgow.

"My wife and my kids loved it up there and my whole family was really happy," he added.

"My wife knows better than anyone, I can't resist a challenge. That's when I'm at my best and my history is I've never stayed too long at too many clubs. I've always left when clubs are successful.

"It was a tough decision, for sure. You establish relationships with people and these are always tough decisions. For me, I've always gone with my gut on these things."