Johnson insists there is no crisis at Hibs

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is adamant that his side are on track for success, but admits they need to tighten up defensively.

The Easter Road side lost 3-2 at home to St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season, shortly after losing away in Andorra to Inter Club d'Escaldes, but Johnson believes there is no cause for alarm.

"There is no crisis," Johnson said. "We have scored in my view nine very good goals at home in the last two games. One was disallowed but it shouldn’t have been. So we have goals in us.

“What we do have to do is to coach through that defensive discipline for me. Wether we have goals from the starting eleven, from off the bench or the centre half we attack as a team but it’s very important we defend as a team. That’s where we have let ourselves down in a couple of occasions already this season.

“When we do getting going and on the front foot we are really good. We aim to get on the front foot on every game but there are circumstances when you have an opposition (who cause trouble)."

Hibs face Luzern in the next round of Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and Johnson says this will be the biggest test of the season so far.

“They are very aggressive when they decide to press and at that point are very dangerous on the counter attack," Johnson added.

“Make no mistake this is a step up in opposition and certainly this season will be the best opposition we have played. We have to deal with their threats but we are also very threatening so we can’t forget that."