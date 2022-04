Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has reported no new injury concerns before Wednesday's match.

The Magpies will monitor the fitness of Javi Manquillo, who missed the win over Leicester through illness.

Conor Gallagher will return for Crystal Palace after sitting out the FA Cup semi-final defeat by his parent club Chelsea.

Luka Milivojevic is ruled out by a hamstring issue, while Nathan Ferguson remains unavailable.

