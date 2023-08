Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City are delighted with the deal for Josko Gvardiol - at 90m euros it is less than Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire - given as recently as last week Leipzig were insisting they wouldn't sell for less than 100m euros.

Manager Pep Guardiola believes Gvardiol will strengthen the left side of his central defence and his arrival is likely to trigger the exit of Aymeric Laporte.

