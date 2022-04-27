Your Everton views: 'Dire straits' or 'still got a heartbeat'?

We've been asking Everton fans about how they see the rest of the season unfolding after dropping into the bottom three at the weekend.

Here is a sample of your views:

Karen: I’ve supported Everton for 56 years and never seen them in such dire straits. I don’t want to sound too negative but seriously think we are not going to dig ourselves out of this hole. I really hope we do as we are all going to be devastated, including my two sons and two grandsons.

Mick: An absolute disgrace at Liverpool. The time-wasting, cheating and play-acting got exactly what it deserved. Nothing! I lost a huge amount of respect for Frank Lampard as a result of Sunday's antics.

Noel: I think it’s all over for Everton in the top flight this season. It’s been coming for years - gross financial mismanagement by the board, players who weren’t interested, and a series of poor managerial appointments.

Tim: The old cliche of one game at a time is all we can do. Stick together at home. Players, fans and management team and we may just do it. Can’t afford to blame anyone for individual mistakes either. The performance at Anfield gives me hope. The patient still has a heartbeat. Only just!

Jamie: I still believe we'll stay up - just. Watford away is a massive game. Cannot afford to slip up. I think it could actually be Leeds who drop down - they have a brutal run of fixtures.

