Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate says Declan Rice is "the main player" in the national team, after the West Ham star impressed once again in the friendly against Ivory Coast.

Rice has had another stellar season for the Hammers and is a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's England team, with Woodgate arguing he will be a crucial player in the World Cup later this year.

"He has been so impressive," Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He dominated the centre of the pitch and is the main player in that team.

"It's now up to someone else to try and play with him."

Ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green agreed, saying: "You saw tonight the importance of Rice in whatever formation England play.

"The confidence he brings to the side and the freedom he gives to the others.

"Rice doesn't give anyone a sniff."

