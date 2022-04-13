Why have Aston Villa been so inconsistent this season?

Steven Gerrard's side have lost their past four Premier League games but before that, Villa had secured convincing victories over the likes of Leeds United and Southampton.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: To me it’s all about attitude. We win three matches, believe we have done enough then take our foot off the gas. It’s the same when we take the lead in a match and then sit back and admire our work. We have two powerhouse owners but seems to me their winning attitude does not seem to be accepted at the club by the management team.

Gavin: We simply lack a cutting edge up front - when Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings miss the chances the team has played well to create, the rest of the players lose heart. Our stats in the recent losing run have actually been very good, except for goals scored, so there's not a lot wrong with how we're playing. We just need a ruthless goalscorer (Cameron Archer maybe?).

Prit: Frustratingly inconsistent! That has been Aston Villa for many years. It doesn't help that this team, and previous ones, are incapable of playing for 90 minutes. Gerrard is right, this is a 45-minute team. It's time to give the kids a chance, we have a great youth team - give them the chance; we can't afford to buy a new squad every year.

Simon: For me, there is not enough talent on the bench to bring on and make the difference. The starting XI gave it everything against Spurs for the first 45 minutes but cannot maintain that level of intensity. A top centre-back, defensive midfielder and striker who knows where the back of the net is are the priorities in the summer.

