Aston Villa have picked up just one point in five games, so with only a handful of games remaining, we asked you how safe you think Steven Gerrard's side are and what has stalled progress this season.

Here are some of your comments:

Joe: It is really difficult to pinpoint the situation at Villa. How much trust should the board put in Gerrard? What if he doesn't have the right ideas and wastes £100m+? It is well known that we're after a defensive midfielder, and I think the most telling observation is that our best player is our right back.

Chris: I think it has been so comfortable for the players, they are not enjoying having to work a little harder. But relegation is not an issue so we have to prepare for next season and hopefully a trophy.

Rob: I keep hearing that Steven Gerrard will come good and that we're safe. The naivety is baffling. How can we assume we're safe with it still mathematically being possible to go down and ourselves in a real slump. Most players are underachieving and look lost. Only Cash & Ramsey have performed to a decent level this year. The mutiny against Steven Gerrard can't be far off.

Chris: Main issue in my opinion is the quality of players he has in the squad. Too many are just there for a wage packet with as little effort as they can get away with. No real Villa die-hard players that want to win at all costs. Bring back Dennis Mortimer I say.

Jon: An imbalanced squad and players brought in following the Grealish sale have failed to deliver. None of Ings, Buendia or Bailey can be happy with their performances. Senior squad players have also underperformed. Jury is out on Gerrard - it's not his squad and he needs a close season to put his stamp on the team. A big summer ahead.

Do you agree? Have your say here