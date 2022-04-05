Thomas Frank said being among the favourites to be relegated has motivated Brentford in their first season in the Premier League.

The Bees were 5/4 with some bookmakers at the start of the season to make an immediate return to the Championship, but Frank said consistency has been key in so far proving people wrong.

With seven games to play, Brentford are 11 points clear of the bottom three and Frank said he can start to think about next season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "From the beginning of the season we wanted to be brave and attack.

"I know everyone highlighted us as the favourites to go down but we just focus on the next game and want to end as high as possible. Why not try to be an asset to the Premier League? It helps when you get a good start and are flying.

"In January and February we struggled a bit and that is where you need to be really strong and keep believing in what you are doing. We keep the messages consistent and try to be on top of the game and try to dominate at times even against world-class opponents.

"Right now of course it looks good and we are always planning ahead. So we are planning for the summer transfer market, but in terms of really planning and how the team looks next season I’m not using too much time on that."

Listen to Frank's interview in full from 20'00 on BBC Sounds