Fish replaces Cadden for Hibs

Hibs manager Lee Johnson makes just one enforced change from the win away to Motherwell last weekend.

Chris Cadden limped off at Fir Park and is out, so Will Fish comes in. It looks like he will play right-back, although it's possible Josh Campbell moves to right wing-back with Fish operating in a back three.

Having rejected a move to Forest Green Rovers, midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes returns to the bench after a four-month absence, while full-back Lewis Miller is also there following his lay-off.