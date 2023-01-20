Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Another winger at Chelsea?

It has emerged that Graham Potter is close to his sixth signing of the transfer window with PSV wide man Noni Madueke flying to London to seal a £30.7m move.

After an eye-watering £88m deal for Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk was rubber-stamped last week, what is it about Madueke that has prompted the Blues to re-enter the transfer market?

The first thing to say is that the left-footed Madueke operates on the right so would complement Mudryk's likely presence down the left.

Born in London, he moved to the Netherlands in 2018 from Tottenham's youth teams and has forced his way into first-team contention at PSV, with 20 goals and 14 assists in 80 games since his debut in January 2020.

He has caught the eye of the England Under-21 set-up too, making four appearances, although he has missed out on the last two squads.

He loves a shot, averaging almost five a game over the past year for PSV, in the top one per cent for all attacking midfielders and wingers.

As a result, his xG (expected goals) per game is 0.6, again stacking up well against his peers. At Chelsea, Potter will hope Madueke offers a dynamic and potent alternative to spice up his misfiring attack.

Chelsea's last foray into the Dutch market for a left-footed right winger has not paid dividends, with this transfer surely spelling the end of Hakim Ziyech's time at Stamford Bridge.

At only 20, Madueke has time to settle into life in west London. However, with Potter's side 10 points off the Champions League places, it would be timely if he makes a fast start in the Premier League.