Conte on communication, fan criticism and Bentancur
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Manchester City on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
He said in England there is a "bad habit" of only managers speaking publicly. He questioned why someone from the medical department, or from the club to explain strategy, is not present at press conferences.
He added: "I think it could be good for the club to be present in the media. Otherwise it can seem if something is a criticism or negative and it's not the case."
Rodrigo Bentancur has returned to training and will be available.
Conte accepts fan criticism but insisted "we are doing everything we can in this situation".
When asked about pressing, Conte said it depends on the opponent and "you don't want to risk being too open".