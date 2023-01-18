Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes Arsenal are reaping the rewards for the love they showed to Bukayo Saka after his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka has six goals and seven assists for the Gunners this season, with his most contribution coming in Sunday's 2-0 north London derby win over Tottenham.

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Charlton Athletic player Brown said: "Although he probably won’t agree with me, that penalty miss and the stick he got does one thing - it either takes you down or it makes you stronger.

"Mentally, I bet he is so strong because of what he went through.

"That’s when a good man-manager really earns his coin because that’s not just a one-off chat for five minutes. That’s a process that can take weeks and months to make sure he is in a great place."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry added: "He went back to Arsenal and they showed him the love and they supported him, and that is part of this culture.

"They were the ones who picked him up."

