Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Manchester City

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 0-4

Manchester City put out a strong team against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and they looked like they meant business in their first game back.

I like the way Leeds play, and they always seem to have a spell in every game where they are on top, but they rarely do it for 90 minutes and that worries me when they are up against a side as good as City.

There will be a great atmosphere at Elland Road - I always loved going there as a player, and it is the same now I go to work on games there for 5 Live - but that won't help Leeds much here.

Chesney's prediction: 0-4