Hamilton 0-0 Ross County (5-3 pens): What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: “It was a frustrating afternoon. Once it goes to penalties, it’s a lottery.

"It’s was a day when we end up having 40 crosses and 24 shots and we don’t put the ball in the net. We had a lot of domination of the game, a lot of play in and around their box and a lot of chances.

"I can’t be too critical in terms of the domination of the game but obviously when it goes to penalties, anything can happen.

“It just didn’t’ go in today. It’s one of those days. Disappointed, obviously but I can’t be too critical of their performance, they were excellent. We dominated from start to finish. To have the amount of shots and crosses that we did and not to have scored is an anomaly.”