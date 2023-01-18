Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

With Bournemouth still looking for their first point, and their first league goal, since the World Cup, attention is naturally turning towards the prospect of new signings to lift the team – and the fans.

The welcome return of goalkeeper Neto from injury on Saturday was offset by Dominic Solanke now being out for an unspecified amount of time, while Marcus Tavernier’s absence continues to blunt the Cherries’ threat.

However, the departures of Jamal Lowe and Emiliano Marcondes on loan have freed up some space, and first through the door looks set to be winger Dango Ouattara.

A £20m deal for the Burkina Faso international has been agreed with Lorient - helped in no small measure by Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s confirmed purchase of a minority stake in the French club.

Naturally, this has led to links with any number of Lorient players.

But the big name on supporters’ lips - literally, as it was chanted several times in the away end at Brentford – is that of former Cherries player Arnaut Danjuma.

He was a cult hero in his previous spell. Signed in 2019, injuries meant fans saw little of him before the Covid pandemic hit, but he was the supporters’ player of the year in the 2020-21 season, almost single-handedly taking them to the Championship play-off semi-finals, before Villarreal came calling.

On a more sombre note, Cherries fans of a certain age will be mourning well-known supporter Al Gard, who died on Tuesday after a long illness. A fan since the 1960s, his humour and love of all things AFC Bournemouth will be missed by many.