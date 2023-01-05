This will be the first meeting between Brentford and West Ham in the FA Cup since the 1926-27 season. The Bees, then of the Third Division South, won 2-0 in a fourth round replay against a top-flight Hammers outfit.

West Ham have won two of their 12 away matches against Brentford in all competitions (D5 L5), last winning there in March 1953 in a second tier match.

Brentford have won just one of their last 19 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents (D4 L14), a 2-1 win over Sunderland in January 2006.

West Ham have been eliminated in each of their last seven all London FA Cup ties, most recently at the hands of AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19. They last knocked a London side back in February 1989, a 1-0 away win at Charlton.