Antonio: The ball from Antonio for Pablo Fornals earlier in West Ham's game against Leeds was just brilliant but his finish was indicative of a striker on top of his game.

He might have been player of the month for August but he was certainly man of the match against Leeds. The Jamaica international plays a very physical game but in front of goal there is also a touch of class as well.

When I first saw Antonio play he was like a bull in a china shop. Now he looks like a match-winner. I suppose that's what happens when you work at your game.

