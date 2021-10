Manchester United are considering AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 24, as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Everton remain interested in signing Donny van de Beek on loan in January, having tried to bring the 24-year-old midfielder to Goodison Park in the summer. (NOS, via Mail), external

