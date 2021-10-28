Norwich City host Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the league?

In a meeting in the 2018-19 Championship, Norwich produced a superb away performance to beat Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road and leapfrog their opponents to go top of the table.

A Mario Vrancic free-kick and Teemu Pukki's close-range finish ensured Daniel Farke's side were in control at half-time, before Vrancic's second put the result beyond doubt.

Substitute Patrick Bamford headed in a stoppage-time consolation for Leeds, who would miss out on promotion, losing in the play-offs, as Norwich went on to win the title.