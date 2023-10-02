Jermaine Jenas, former Nottginham Forest midfielder and MOTD2 pundit

Steve Cooper is in so much credit with the supporters because of what he has achieved since he took over two years ago.

I think we saw that last year when he came under a lot of pressure when Forest were struggling and the club were considering sacking him, but the fanbase were not having it.

He may not admit it himself but personally I think they saved Cooper's job at that particular time because of the uproar on social media when there was speculation he might be on his way out.

The fans' message was very clear - we are not going to allow you to sack the manager who has just got us into the Premier League after 23 years - and they have a bond with Cooper that is not going to be broken.

I can understand why. Even when the team is not playing particularly well, I am never worried about them lacking an identity because I know what Cooper is all about as a coach, from his days with the England Under-17s side and at Swansea too.

I know he wants to play the game a certain way and that he has brought in good footballers to do that. I feel like he tries to get more out of his players, to keep on improving them.

Serge Aurier is a good example of that, which is why I asked Cooper about him after Sunday's game.

I watched Aurier a lot at Tottenham - it didn't quite work out for him there for some reason - and he looks like a completely different person at Forest. Cooper has made him captain and, sometimes when you give players more responsibility, they show a different side to themselves.

From the way Cooper explained it to me, part of the way he manages is by doing that and letting go a little bit - a leadership quality in itself.

He has brought in a group of players from all over the world and in those situations it is easy for cliques to form in the dressing room, where you don't get all of the players mixing together much. You often have to find that one individual who can gel it all together.

I was asked to do it at Spurs by Juande Ramos, who came to me and said he wanted me to be captain because the youngsters respected me and the older players listened to me. He saw me as being the right person to bed it all together.

Cooper obviously sees the same qualities in Aurier, who speaks numerous languages, and sees him as the right person to convey his messages - not just on the pitch but also about the culture he wants to instil at the club.

It's the kind of thinking that got Forest into the Premier League in the first place - and it will hopefully keep them there too.

Get the latest Nottingham Forest news and analysis straight to your device