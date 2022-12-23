After a disappointing World Cup with Belgium, Pep Guardiola said Kevin de Bruyne looked back to his best in Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Liverpool.

The midfielder provided two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the holders as City progressed to the quarter-finals.

Guardiola said: "The first training session he was back I was not here, but I was told it was brilliant. The game against Girona was brilliant, and today he was outstanding.

"He just has to find the right fire inside of himself - just to be a little bit, I would say, grumpy or upset to play his best. That is his energy inside of him.

"When this happens, what a player: run, assist to score a goal, he is more than a player.

"I know it is not easy to find every three days this consistency, but today he has something inside that says: 'I am going to it, I want to fight.'

"When this happens it is Mr Kevin de Bruyne. What can I say? Eight years he has done everything for this club, an absolute legend, he will be remembered forever as one of the greatest, greatest, greatest players of this club."