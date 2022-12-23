Ross County v Rangers: Team news

County manager Malky Mackay makes three changes from their 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone.

Connor Randall and captain Keith Watson come into defence, with Jack Baldwin suspended following his weekend red card and Callum Johnson dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, David Cancola returns after his suspension to replace on-loan Southampton midfielder Kazeem Olaigbe, who is among the substitutes.

Allan McGregor is a surprise absentee from the Rangers squad, with the veteran goalkeeper replaced with Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie on the bench.

It's one of four changes to the side that beat Aberdeen on Tuesday and with Alfredo Morelos, the striker who had been carrying a knock, one of those dropping to the bench, Fashion Sakala is the only recognised striker left in the starting line-up.

Ben Davies comes into central defence and, not surprisingly considering his two goals at Pittodrie, Scott Arfield starts in midfield.

James Sands and Ryan Jack are the others who drop to the bench, but Glen Kamara has overcome a knock and James Tavernier has recovered from illness to continue in midfield and defence respectively.